Sensex jumps 879 points, Nifty tops 22,500 as IT stocks rally 3%

Indian equity benchmarks rebounded sharply on October 9, 2026, snapping a brutal losing streak as bulls aggressively clawed their way back.

The BSE Sensex surged 879.09 points (1.23%) to close at 72,472.33, while the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 288.65 points (1.30%) to finish at 22,520.45, comfortably reclaiming the psychologically important 22,500 milestone.

The powerful turnaround recovered nearly 80% of the heavy losses suffered during Thursday’s market bloodbath. The momentum was decisively spearheaded by the Nifty IT index, which rallied 3.02%.

Investors aggressively picked up beaten-down technology shares ahead of major corporate earnings, with heavyweights like TCS, Infosys, and Wipro leading the charge. Sentiment was further bolstered by buying in FMCG giant ITC and Apollo Hospitals.

A welcome cooldown in global crude oil prices—with Brent futures easing toward $103.53 a barrel—offered massive relief to Dalal Street. This drop mitigated severe imported inflation fears, though analysts warn that persistent FII outflows and a vulnerable rupee require caution.

Barring the volatile Oil & Gas sector, buying was highly broad-based, lifting the BSE MidCap index by 1.56% to round out a stellar day of investor wealth recovery.