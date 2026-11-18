A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A shocking incident has taken place in Bokakhat, where Traffic In-Charge Prabin Kalita sustained serious injuries after a service revolver was accidentally discharged inside a moving police vehicle.

Prabin Kalita, who was previously posted as an Assistant Sub-Inspector at Kaziranga police outpost, was transferred to Bokakhat police station a few days ago. In connection with the transfer, he travelled from Bokakhat to Kaziranga police outpost on Tuesday to collect his service pistol.

While his fellow policeman, Jayanta Buragohain, who had accompanied him, was checking the pistol's magazine, the firearm accidentally discharged. The bullet pierced the chest of Assistant Sub-Inspector Prabin Kalita, who was seated in the front of the moving police vehicle, and exited through the vehicle's windshield in the Durgapur area of Kaziranga.

Following the incident, the seriously injured officer was immediately rushed to the Shaheed Beja Baishnav Model Hospital at Kohora. After receiving initial treatment there, he was referred to Jorhat for advanced medical care.