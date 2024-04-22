Setback for Hagrama Mohilary in Darrang district of Assam

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: In a major setback to the poll campaign for Durga Das Boro, the BPF candidate for the Darrang-Udalguri HPC, BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary has been compelled to return empty-handed from two meetings organized in the Darrang district today, as only 10 to 15 people were present in the meeting. Though the BPF has no base in the areas under Sipajhar LAC, a group of youths opened up the election office of the BPF in Sipajhar a few days ago. Today, this group organized two election meetings at Ghorabandha and Burha under Sipajhar LAC and invited Hagrama Mohilary and candidate Durga Das Boro to the meeting organized for the first time in the area. Accordingly, Hagrama Mohilary and Durga Das Boro reached Ghorabandha at the scheduled time, only to find empty chairs on the meeting ground. The disheartened BPF chiefs, Hagrama Mohilary and Durga Das Boro, found no alternative but to leave the venue immediately. They even dared not to proceed to Burha, apprehending the same situation.

Also Read: Former chief of BTC Hagrama Mohilary opens election steering committee office of BPF (sentinelassam.com)