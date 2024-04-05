Former chief of BTC Hagrama Mohilary opens election steering committee office of BPF

KOKRAJHAR: The Central Election Steering Committee of the BPF was opened by its president and former chief of BTC Hagrama Mohilary in the heart of Kokrajhar town on Thursday in the presence of candidate for No 1 Kokrajhar ST HPC- Kampa Borgoyari and president of the Steering Committee and former MLA Thaneswar Basumatary and other senior leaders.

Talking to media persons, the president of the BPF Hagrama Mohilary said the BPF will field candidates in five constituencies in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. He said the party will contest the election without forging an alliance with any party in five constituencies including Kokrajhar, Darrang-Udalguri, Sonitpur, Barpeta and Guwahati. He said the BPF candidates will emerge victorious with majority votes as people have come forward in support of BPF candidates. He said the victory of Kampa Borgoyari in Kokrajhar and Durga Das Boro in Darrang- Udalguri in BTC area has become eminent. He also said BPF will work for peace and progress in BTC. After opening the Steering Committee office, Mohilary announced the name of Samesh Uddin as the BPF candidate for Barpeta Lok Sabha seat. BPF has already declared Kampa Borgoyary as party candidate for Kokrajhar, Durga Das Boro for Darrang-Udalguri, Raju Deuri for Sonitpur. He said the name of the candidate for Guwahati constituency will be announced very soon.

Also Read: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa sarma addresses election rally at Dhekiajuli

Also Watch: