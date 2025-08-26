Setu Bandhan Samaroh of Sadou Asom Satra Mahasabha on October 4 & 5

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: One cannot imagine Assam’s literature, music, painting, or fine arts without mentioning the great saint and reformer, Mahapurush Srimanta Shankardeva. The Sadou Asom Satra Mahasabha, which has been working tirelessly for generations to spread his creations of drama, dance, and fine arts across the world, organizes the ‘Setu Bandhan Samaroh’ every year.

This year, the event will be held at the Shaheed Maidan premises of Dhekiajuli, Sonitpur district, on October 4 and 5 with a two-day programme. In preparation for the successful implementation of this programme, an important press meet was held on Monday. The press meet was attended by several dignitaries, including Tulshi Borthakur, president of the Sadou Sonitpur District Satra Mahasabha, Kamaljyoti Goswami, District Secretary, Dr Sukdev Adhikari, president of the Reception Committee, among other office bearers.

