Five Tea Estates Put Up for Sale, ACKS Demands Worker Protection Before Ownership Transfer

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Chah Karmachari Sangha (ACKS) has moved the Assam government with a plea not to complete the transfer of the five MRIL tea estates until the release of pending statutory dues of workers and employees of the gardens.

In its letter regarding the ongoing sale of tea gardens of McLeod Russel India Ltd (MRIL), ACKS requested the Labour Commissioner of Assam to ensure the release of pending gratuity, PF, pension, etc., before handing over the ownership of five tea gardens - Boroi TE, Nya Gogra TE, Rupajuli TE, Tarajuli TE, and Corramore TE. The Sangha wants the authorities concerned to hold a meeting with all stakeholders over the transfer of ownership of the gardens.

The letter from the ACKS to the Labour Commissioner said, "It is a matter of public record that MRIL is disposing of or proposing to dispose of certain tea estates in Assam as part of a debt-resolution/asset-sale process. Any change of ownership or transfer of assets of a plantation has a direct or immediate bearing on livelihood, statutory social security entitlements and continuity of services of garden employees and their families. We are, therefore, constrained to present the following facts and request that your office ensure no transfer takes effect without adequate safeguards for employees."

The Sangha also wants the statement of pending gratuity, PF contributions with interest, pending pensions, staff strengths, etc., to be placed on the sale record in the proposed meetings. "It's necessary to protect the statutory and service rights of the employees of the gardens," the Sangha said.

Speaking to this reporter, ACKS general secretary Rishav Kalita said, "We hope the government will listen to our plea before allowing the transfer of ownership of the five tea estates on which the lives of hundreds of families of workers depend. A large number of retired employees of these gardens have not received their gratuity dues. Discharge the statutory liabilities of the gardens before selling them. Both the incoming purchaser, if any, and the outgoing employer must be bound to clear arrears before the sale of the gardens and to continue current contributions without break. Any sale, lease, assignments or change of management must be subject to protection of existing employees."

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