Seven Vendors Booked as Legal Metrology Cracks Down on Faulty Weighing at Digboi Charali Market

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: Days after The Sentinel highlighted alleged irregularities in weighing practices at Digboi Charali Market, the Assam Government’s Department of Legal Metrology on Wednesday launched a surprise enforcement operation, reportedly finding seven vendors flouting prescribed norms and seizing their weighing equipment for necessary legal action.

A nine-member enforcement team led by Inspector Debajit Bhattacharya arrived at the market in three official vehicles and conducted an unannounced inspection of weighing instruments being used by traders. The operation reportedly resulted in the seizure of weighing equipment from seven vendors, with requisite official formalities initiated against the alleged violators.

The development comes in the wake of a detailed report published by The Sentinel on August 27, which had raised serious questions over the alleged use of outdated and non-compliant weighing equipment by a section of fish, chicken, and mutton vendors and highlighted concerns over possible consumer exploitation.

The surprise operation reportedly created considerable unease among a section of traders. An eyewitness claimed that some businessmen left the market hurriedly as the inspection gathered momentum, allegedly in an attempt to avoid possible legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, the scope of the problem may be considerably larger than Wednesday’s seizure.

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