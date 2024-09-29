Seventh-Grade Student in Sootea Commits Suicide Due to Online Gaming Addiction

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: When word leaked out today that a seventh-grade kid had committed suicide, it sent shockwaves around the wider Sootea area. According to the available information, a student of Class seven of Siporiya High School was addicted to an online game known as Free Fire. The student, a resident of Koroiani in the southern part of Sootea had requested his mother to get his mobile recharged. But due to the approaching examination schedule, the mother denied his request. His mobile phone had no internet connection for the last three days. Due to the addiction, the student had chosen the extreme decision and committed suicide today. A magistrate and a team of Sootea police reached the site and sent the body for autopsy.

It is pertinent to mention here that most of the young generation people have become addicted to the online gaming including Free Fire, PubG, Call of Duty etc. Once they step in the game, they can’t revert back to their normal life. It becomes an unavoidable addiction at a later stage. The suicide that the boy committed here today is the result of the adverse effect of the online game which has exposed its ground reality. It is further pertinent to mention here that the online gaming addiction is known as Gaming Disorder.

