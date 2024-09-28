Farewell Program Held for Transferred Officials of Tinsukia District Samagra Shiksha Mission at Sri Durga ME School

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: A farewell programme for the transferred officials of Tinsukia District Samagra Shiksha Mission was held at Sri Durga ME School on Friday under the aegis of employees and staff of Tinsukia Urban Education Block. The meeting chaired by District Planning Officer Samagra Shiksha Tinsukia District, Tridib Sarma Tamuli was moderated by Durjay Lochan Chetia, Zonal Resource Person, Tinsukia Urban Education Block. The transferred officials are Dipak Borgohain, Ramen Boraik, Sweemy Hatiboruah and Jogneswar Bora. The speakers at the meeting recalled the contribution of the officials under their supervision and being encouraged and inspired by their honesty, consistency, sense of duty and hard work. The event was attended by Jonti Chetia, EDP, Diganta Gogoi, Rumki Majumder, Jebinka Maran, Karabi Sonwal besides staff and officials of Samagra Shiksha.

