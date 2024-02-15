Seventh Lower Assam dental meet held in Goalpara

A Correspondent

Goalpara: The Seventh Lower Assam Dental Meet under the aegis of the Indian Dental Association was held with a day-long programme at the Natasurya Phani Sarma Bhawan of Goalpara town. Dr. Nilmadhab Das, retired director of health services, Assam hoisted the ceremonial flag and inaugurated the event in presence of Dr. Jayanta Kr. Das, joint director of health services, Goalpara.

With a view to uplift the dental fraternity, different scientific sessions were conducted by several experts from different plethora namely Dr. Amar Nath, Dr. Subhash Debnath and Dr. Mukut Shill. In the same event, Dr. Mitali Bora, Dr. Manjula Das and Dr. Chandana Kalita, three principals from the three government dental colleges of the state, Guwahati, Silchar and Dibrugarh were felicitated. In the meeting, Dr. Manjula Das was conferred the life time achievement award, Dr. Pratim Talukdar the president’s special appreciation award and Dr. Amit Talukdar the young achievers award for his excellent international performance in the field of body building.

The meeting concluded in the evening with the felicitation of all the participants and a beautiful cultural programme. Dr. Jayanta Das, president and Dr. Md. Irfan Habib, secretary of the organising committee thanked all the dignitaries as well as the participants for their excellent cooperations.

