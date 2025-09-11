Showers to Continue in Assam Till Sept 16, Says IMD

Guwahati: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued rainfall across Assam till September 16, with a mix of light to moderate showers and isolated heavy rainfall in several districts.
According to the IMD bulletin, rainfall activity is likely to intensify over the next few days as a fresh spell of moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal moves into the Northeast. Along with Assam, neighbouring states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are also expected to receive moderate to heavy rain during this period.
Very heavy rainfall is particularly likely over Assam and Meghalaya between September 13 and 16, raising the possibility of waterlogging in low-lying areas and temporary traffic disruptions.
The spell is expected to bring some relief from high temperatures, with maximum temperatures projected to dip slightly across the state.
However, despite the fresh showers, Assam continues to face a significant monsoon deficit. As of September 10, the state is still running 33% below normal monsoon rainfall, down from 46% earlier in the season.
“A few days of rain won’t close the gap entirely,” a weather official said. “But it may help crops in rain-fed regions and ease conditions temporarily.”
The monsoon season officially ends later this month, and further updates will depend on the strength and spread of the current weather system.
