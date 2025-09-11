Showers to Continue in Assam Till Sept 16, Says IMD

The spell is expected to bring some relief from high temperatures, with maximum temperatures projected to dip slightly across the state.

However, despite the fresh showers, Assam continues to face a significant monsoon deficit. As of September 10, the state is still running 33% below normal monsoon rainfall, down from 46% earlier in the season.

“A few days of rain won’t close the gap entirely,” a weather official said. “But it may help crops in rain-fed regions and ease conditions temporarily.”

The monsoon season officially ends later this month, and further updates will depend on the strength and spread of the current weather system.