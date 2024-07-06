Severe Beki River Erosion Disrupts Barpeta-Abhayapuri Road

BARPETA: The mighty river Beki erosion has created a great havoc in the Barpeta - Abhayapuri via Lengtisinga road at Kararkur, Barpeta. It may be mentioned that Barpeta - Abhayapuri via Lengtisinga is the proposed state alternative highway and at Kararkur area the massive erosion of Beki river has disrupted the communication. It may be mentioned that during last two - three months though Beki river has started eroding at Kararkur area, the water resource department has not taken any preventive measures in time.As a result the communication through this shortest way becomes difficult.The mighty river Beki has started eroding in the western side of the river bridge at Kararkur, near Jania,Barpeta district as the river Beki has made ' U' turn in this area and now it has eroded half part of the main road disrupting communication. At present though the authority has tried to prevent the erosion with Zio-bag, again the erosion has started in the eastern part of the bridge.The erosion affected the road at Choudhury Bazar, Jania, Sanpura, Kararkur etc. The locals vehemently criticized the MPs of that area for it.

