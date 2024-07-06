Nagaon Social Welfare department organizes capacity building campaign

NAGAON: As part of 100 days special awareness campaign on women centric themes under SANKALP, the Office of District Social Welfare Officer, Nagaon in association with district administration as well as District Legal Services Authority, Nagaon organized a capacity building workshop to district level mission shakti implementing officials on Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the conference hall of CEO, Nagaon Zila Parishad.

Munmee Neog, secretary to District Legal Services Authority, Nagaon attended the programme as the key resource person. Over 52 female and other women and other employees or officials including CDPOs, Supervisors, representatives from DCPU, representatives from Shakti Sadan, Sakhi Niwas, OSC, child helpline and MSW interns from Kaziranga University, participated in the programme.

The programme was initiated with a welcome address as well as a brief note on objectives of the programme by Queen Bora, district programme coordinator cum district mission coordinator, SANKALP. In her brief note, Bora highlighted different women centric schemes under the mission shakti including OSC, WHL, PMMVY, Shakti Sadan, Sakhi Niwas etc.

Neog, the key resource person while addressing the occasion, highlighted the prospects as well as objectives of the new versions of laws and new addition to Indian laws in BNS rendering from sexual intercourse with deceitful means, engaging child to commit an offence, mob lynching, terrorist act etc to the deleted provisions of Indian Penel Codes, thug, sedition, adultery etc. During the programme, an interactive session was also organized during which the participants interacted on various issues with the key resource person here.

The programme came to an end with a vote of thanks by Queen Bora, a press note asserted.

