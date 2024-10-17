Severe Erosion in Saikhowa Block Threatens Embankment as Dibang River Changes Course, Locals Fear Breach

Our Correspondent

TINSUKIA: The on-going severe erosion at Gohain gaon and Canpus Eco Camp in Hatighuli under Saikhowa block in Sadiya Sub-District has threatened the protection embankment which is just few meters away.

According to reports, the turbulent Dibang River from Arunachal Pradesh changed its original course and joined Brahmaputra. The gushing water from these two rivers pushed the confluence of 3 rivers namely Luit, Na-Dihing and Kundil creating severe erosion at Canpus, Naokota, Felaiand Gohain Gaon. The locals apprehend that the embankment might breach anytime if the erosion continues. The turbulent Dibang River created new stream in between Lalbeel and Badamtapur which further threatened West Saikhowa. The Water Resource Department instead of re-diverting the old course of Dibang, dug a new passage to divert the river which was of no success, said a source adding that such digging compounded further create problem in the area. Contradicting the claim of Water Resources Department that it successfully diverted the course of Dibang River, the president of Dibrugarh-Tinsukia District Flood and Erosion Struggle Forum Binod Kedia stated that not even 20 per cent of Dibang water was re-diverted. The forum mandated that the relevant department take action to both minimize erosion and divert the new course back to the previous path at the same time.

