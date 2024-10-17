CJS Alumni Association Concludes "Rekindle 2024" with Social Initiatives and Rally for a Drug-Free Nagaon

Nagaon: The Christ Jyoti School Alumni Association (CJSAA) successfully concluded its 3rd official alumni meet, “Rekindle 2024,” on Wednesday. The event was a grand celebration of camaraderie, nostalgia, and community service. The CJSAA conducted a social contribution drive and a “Drug-Free Nagaon” rally on October 14, leading up to the main event. The team visited the Mother Teresa Charity Home, Orphanage/State Women Home, and State Old Age Home.

The Rekindle 2024 event was held at the Christ Jyoti School premises from 4:00pm to 11:30pm. Nagaon MLA, Rupak Sarmah, was the chief guest. It was a memorable affair under the guidance of Fr. James Thapa, chairperson of CJSAA and Principal of Christ Jyoti School, and Zafiur Rahman, president of the Alumni Association (Batch 2009). Moreover, the cultural evening featured captivating performances by Assamese singer Bishrut Saikia, DJ Rawat, and the Malkauns Band. Before the cultural evening, a poignant condolence session was held to honour the departed souls who were once part of the CJS family, stated a press release.

