Sex racket busted in Dhubri; six women and five men arrested

DHUBRI: Sex racket was busted in Dhubri and six women and five men were arrested involved in running it at Panbari by the NH 17 under Gauripur Police Station of Dhubri district on Monday.

A police source in Gauripur said that aggrieved villagers assembled around the house where illicit flesh trade was going on and completely ransacked the house dazing it to the ground and caught hold of six women and five men.

All the eleven persons were handed over to police by the villagers. The house where racket was run belongs to Zail Hoque and Sapiar Rahman, but it was allegedly being managed by Rahman’s wife Zainab Bibi, a source said.

Villagers alleged that they had been watching the running of sex racket quite for a long time. They protested against it a number of times, but neither Zail Hoque nor Sapiar Rahman paid any heed to them.

So, nearly 300 villagers decided to uproot this racket once and for all to keep a healthy social environment around their villages, the villagers said.

