Guwahati: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has issued a legal notice to Instagram creator Suvigya Sharma over a viral reel claiming businessman Anant Ambani told him to keep quiet during the Global Peace Honours 2026 in Mumbai on November 21. The notice gives Sharma 48 hours to remove the video or face defamation proceedings.

The dispute concerns a viral Instagram reel posted by Suvigya Sharma, who operates the handle @ram.bhakt.suvi and is described as a social media influencer, lawyer and content creator.

The video reportedly uses muted footage from the Global Peace Honours 2026 event, organized by the Divyaj Foundation at Mumbai's Gateway of India on November 21.

The footage features Shah Rukh Khan, Anant Ambani and spiritual leader Sadhguru during an interaction. Anant Ambani is seen making a finger-to-lips gesture while conversing with the two.

Sharma's reel claimed that Ambani had told Khan to keep quiet. Khan's legal notice disputes that interpretation, describing the allegation as "unfounded and unverified".

According to the written notice, Khan's counsel has characterized the reel's claims as false and potentially damaging to the actor's reputation.

The notice states that the content is "false, malicious and has the potential to damage my client's reputation, public image and dignity".

It demands that Sharma comply within 48 hours of receiving the notice. The legal provision cited is Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, which deals with criminal defamation.

The five demands include: to delete the disputed Instagram reel, to stop further circulation of the content, to remove or correct the accompanying captions, to preserve the original records relating to the post and to provide written confirmation of compliance.

Khan's counsel has also warned of possible civil and criminal action if the demands are not met.

Sharma has refused to remove the reel, citing freedom of expression. In a follow-up Instagram video, the creator questioned the basis of the legal action.

Sharma said: "So, the man who allegedly told Shah Rukh Khan to shut up did not insult him? Or Shah Rukh Khan does not have the courage to say that he was insulted? But apparently, we have insulted him".

The response indicates that Sharma is maintaining the position taken in the original post despite receiving the legal notice.

The notice gives Sharma 48 hours from receipt to fulfil the five demands.

Khan's counsel has warned that failure to comply could lead to civil and criminal defamation proceedings under the cited legal provision.

The dispute centres on the interpretation of a brief interaction captured in muted footage at the November 21 event. While Khan's notice challenges the viral video's claims, Sharma has defended the post on freedom-of-expression grounds.