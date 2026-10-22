Shamonda Virus Claims First Human Case in France After Patient Dies

French health officials on Thursday confirmed the world’s first documented human infection with the Shamonda virus. The pathogen, which previously was only known to circulate among livestock like cattle and sheep, was detected in a severely immunocompromised patient in Lyon who died in early October.

The patient was undergoing treatment for a serious underlying illness at the Hospices Civils de Lyon and suffered severe neurological complications prior to their death. Experts believe the individual contracted the insect-borne virus through a midge bite in eastern France, where the pathogen has been spreading among animals since spring.

"The neurological complications observed... are very likely linked to infection with the Shamonda virus," France’s Ministries of Health and of Agriculture announced in a joint statement, while clarifying that "clinical, biological, and epidemiological investigations are still ongoing" to see if it directly caused the death.

Meanwhile, international bodies like the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) are monitoring the situation. Health authorities have reassured the public that this is an isolated, exceptional case and that no broader risk to the general population has been identified.