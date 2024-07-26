Shiksha Nyas Samiti Honors 'Kriti Sikshak' and Meritorious Yogi Community Students at Annual Awards Ceremony

LAKHIMPUR: Shiksha Nyas Samiti under Lakhimpur Jila Yogi Sanmilani conferred various awards of the current year in addition to according warm felicitation to the “Kriti Sikshak” and meritorious students of the Yogi community. In this context, a public meeting was organized at the Bakulbari Gaon Namghar premises in a befitting manner. The event which was chaired by the chairman of the Shiksha Nyas Samiti, Prafulla Nath, was held under the management of Lakhimpur Jila Yogi Sanmilani secretary Diganta Nath.

The agenda of the meeting began with a presentation of Diha Nam performed by the women of the Bakulbari Gaon. Reception committee president Prabin Nath delivered the welcome address. The meeting was inaugurated by the secretary of All Assam Nath Yogi Students Union, Deepak Nath. In the meeting, Bijay Nath Memorial “Kriti Sikshak” award was conferred on teacher Buddhin Nath. Sudhir Chandra Nath Choudhury Memorial Siksha Nyas award was conferred on Binit Devnath who secured 95 per cent marks in HSLC exam. Madan Mohan Devnath Memorial Siksha Nyas Award was given away to Debajani Nath for securing 90.40 per cent marks in HS final exam of Arts Stream. Ratneswar Nath Memorial Siksha Nyas Award was received by Akansha Nath for securing 82.20 per cent marks in HS final exam from Science Stream.

On the other hand, Nijara Kabii Gunaram Nath Memorial Siksha Nyas Award was given away to Smriti Nath for securing 81.60 marks in BA final exam while Kushalananda Goswami Memorial Siksha Nyas Award was conferred on Nitumoni Davi for bagging 78.20 per cent marks in MA final exam.

In the same meeting, Prahlad Dev Nath, Dhaneshwar Nath, Makan Nath, Jagyoram Nath, Ratneshwar Nath (Pandit) memorial scholarships were also presented to a galaxy of meritorious students. The executive president of Assam Pradeshik Yogi Sanmilani, Amulya Nath, delivered lecture in the meeting as appointed speaker while senior physician of Department of Anesthesia, Lakhimpur, Dr Pankaj Kumar Nath, graced the occasion as distinguished guest. The meeting was also attended by Asom Pradeshik Yogi Sanmilani president in-charge Prasanta Kumar Nath, vice-president Santanu Nath, Purohit Sanmilani president Lakhiram Nath, Lakhimpur Jila Yogi Sanmilani president Dinesh Nath along with a host of prominent persons.

