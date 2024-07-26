MLA Lawrence Islary expresses gratitude for upgrade of Kokrajhar Government College to Kokrajhar University

KOKRAJHAR: MLA of Kokrajhar East, Lawrence Islary, recently extended his gratitude to the Governor of Assam Gulab Chand Kataria, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Minister of Education Dr Ranoj Pegu for their initiatives to upgrade the Kokrajhar Government College (KGC) to Kokrajhar University (KU) through Assam Gazette notification. The KU will be run under “Kokrajhar University Act, 2024”. The notification was made on March 15, 2024 vide no. LGL.42/2023/5 following the act of the Assam Legislative Assembly, which received the assent of the Governor of Assam on February 28, 2024.

MLA Islary while talking to media persons in Kokrajhar said that the gazette notification for Kokrajhar University was a welcome move. On behalf of the CEM of BTC Pramod Boro, people of BTC region and Kokrajhar, he conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to the Governor and the Chief Minister of Assam. He said that only Bodoland University was not enough to meet the demands of the students pursuing higher education. He said that Kokrajhar University will meet the demands of the students of lower Assam and BTC.

Kokrajhar being the capital town of BTC, the students of BTC districts and lower Assam as well as students from outside state come to Kokrajhar to pursue higher studies. He also hoped that the KU will be a centre of excellence in education.

