A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A two-day educational and cultural programme titled 'Shiksha Sangam 2026' concluded successfully at the premises of Jovial Valley Senior Secondary School, located in the heart of Nazira town. The event was jointly organised by four prominent educational institutions-Charmount Point of Demow, Adarsha Vidyapeeth of Geleki, Jovial Valley School of Dhitai Pukhuri and Jovial Valley Senior Secondary School of Nazira. The two-day programme featured an inter-school students' festival, 'Sangam Uraan', and an academic seminar-cum-cultural festival for teachers, titled 'Sangam Prerana'.

On the first day, the programme began with a tribute ceremony conducted by Jasmine Bora, the principal of Charmount Point. Thereafter, Silmi Bora, Principal of Jovial Valley Senior Secondary School, paid tribute to Assam's beloved cultural icon Zubeen Garg by lighting a ceremonial lamp before his portrait.

'Sangam Uraan' was formally inaugurated by Principal Silmi Bora, while Vice-Principal Abdul Arif anchored the programme. Students from all four participating institutions showcased their talents through songs, dances, poetry recitation, speeches, yoga performances and drama, captivating the audience.

Retired educationist Dilip Gogoi, social worker Fatik Baruah, dancer Krishna Borgohain, poet Syeda Saira Begum, choreographer Dipesh Gogoi and cartoonist-cum-journalist Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta attended the programme as distinguished guests and encouraged the participating students.