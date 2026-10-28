Assam: Nazira to host 97th session of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha in Feb 2028

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The preparations for the 97th annual session of the Srimanta Sankardev Sangha, scheduled to be held in Nazira in February 2028 under the hospitality of the Nazira District Branch, have begun with a series of preliminary programmes.

A Jagaran Sabha (awakening meeting) was organised on October 24 at the Pakija Auditorium of MC Club, located in the heart of Nazira town, with the objective of ensuring the successful organisation of the forthcoming session.

Presided over by Dhruvajyoti Khanikar, President of the Sangha's Nazira District Branch, the meeting featured an overview of the proposed plans and preparations by Kamal Borgohain, Secretary of the district branch. Addressing the gathering, Srimanta Sankardev Sangha General Secretary Kushal Thakuria expressed confidence that the 97th session would enrich the history of the organisation and mark a significant milestone in its journey.

Also Read: Assam: 32nd National Children’s Science Congress held in Tangla