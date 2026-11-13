Shillong Ropeway Project: Tynsong Rejects Relocation Demand as Protests Grow

Shillong: Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Thursday, November 12, 2026, rejected demands to scrap or relocate the ₹151-crore Shillong Peak Ropeway Project in Shillong, asking protesting groups to examine the government's technical findings instead of holding street demonstrations.

His remarks followed escalating protests over concerns about forest cover, drinking water catchments and regulatory clearances.

Tynsong urged members of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) Against the Shillong Ropeway Project to review the government's technical presentation before organising further demonstrations.

Speaking to reporters in Shillong, the Deputy Chief Minister defended the project as an environmentally compatible transport initiative, “Let us sit down. We have already done the presentation and the presentation is very detailed, it is also clear. You need to understand one thing, the ropeway project is an eco-friendly project. The best project as of today in the entire nation is ropeway, because it is in line with the ecosystem that we have.”

The Deputy Chief Minister's remarks came after a protest march to the Main Secretariat on November 12, when demonstrators confronted police barricades.

The JAC has opposed the ropeway project over concerns about its potential impact on Lum Shyllong's forest cover and drinking water catchments.

The protesting group has also alleged that the project bypassed the necessary clearances from the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC).

According to the government's technical findings cited in the project discussions, six support towers will occupy just 0.2% of the project area.

However, 545 trees have been felled, with compensatory plantation underway, according to the supplied project details. The government has pointed to technical assessments and project presentations to defend the proposed infrastructure.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi reviewed the technical design, while French engineering firm POMA is among the key entities associated with the project.

Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh is also among the government representatives involved in the discussions surrounding the ropeway. Tynsong has invited the protesting groups to examine the technical findings rather than rely on street demonstrations to press their demands.

The JAC has maintained an indefinite sit-in since November 6, demanding that the project be scrapped or relocated.

The latest confrontation followed an inconclusive stakeholder meeting on November 11. Tensions increased the following day when protesters marched towards the Main Secretariat and clashed with police barricades. The government has reportedly held three to four rounds of discussions with stakeholders before the November 12 standoff.

The Shillong Peak Ropeway Project has a target completion year of 2028.

Despite the JAC's continuing opposition and demands for relocation or cancellation, Tynsong has maintained the government's position in favour of the project.

His latest statement signals that the government wants protesters to engage with its technical presentation and findings rather than continue street demonstrations.

The dispute now centres on the government's environmental and technical defence of the ₹151-crore project and the JAC's concerns over forest protection, drinking water catchments and KHADC clearances