Agartala Minor Rescued Near Bengaluru After Trafficking, Extortion Threats

Agartala: An underage girl from Agartala, Tripura, who went missing on October 13, 2026, was rescued from a suspected human trafficking network approximately 90 kilometers from Bengaluru Airport and reunited with her family on November 13.

The rescue followed a coordinated operation involving her father, social activists and volunteers, while Agartala Police investigate the case.

According to the information provided by social activist Khokan Chandra Paul, the minor left Agartala for Bengaluru on October 13, 2026, at approximately 12:45 PM.

The girl was allegedly lured by Nishima Ben under the pretext of a film audition. Following her disappearance, her family filed a missing complaint on October 14. The family subsequently faced difficulties contacting her after her phone and SIM card were allegedly destroyed.

The case also involved allegations of financial extortion, with the family reportedly receiving demands for money in exchange for the girl's release. The rescue operation involved the girl's father, Tripura-based social activists Khokan Chandra Paul and Sumit, and Nagesh Ji, a member of Hindu Maha Sangathan in Bengaluru.

Paul told that the girl had been taken from Tripura to Bengaluru and Mumbai and was allegedly trapped in a human trafficking network.

The search effort included a four-day search in Mumbai. A location tip reportedly arrived around October 22, helping those involved pursue the rescue. The minor was eventually located approximately 90 kilometres from Bengaluru Airport.

Four people were named as suspects in connection with the case: Nishima Ben, Yuvraj Chowdhury, Naveen Chowdhury and Injamul Haque. The girl's family reportedly faced escalating financial demands during the period she was missing.

According to the supplied case details, the initial demand was ₹5 lakh, which later increased to ₹8 lakh before dropping to ₹2 lakh. The girl's father also reportedly arranged ₹30,000 for travel expenses by pledging a gold chain.

The coordinated effort ultimately resulted in the minor's rescue and her return to Agartala. The girl's father expressed gratitude to everyone who helped bring his daughter home.

He described the rescue in emotional terms, saying the people involved had "given me back my entire world".

Social activist Khokan Chandra Paul also spoke about the circumstances surrounding the girl's alleged movement from Tripura to Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Agartala Police are the investigating authority in the case. The allegations involving the named suspects remain subject to police investigation.

The girl's safe reunion with her family in Tripura marks the conclusion of the rescue effort, while questions surrounding the alleged trafficking network and extortion demands remain part of the investigation.