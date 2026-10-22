Shillong Tense After Fresh Petrol Bomb Attack Targets ED Office

Tensions soared across Meghalaya's capital on Thursday after two masked assailants on a scooter hurled a petrol bomb at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Shyiap, marking a critical escalation in a series of targeted attacks against government establishments.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:05 AM at the ED office premises in the Langkyrding Mihngi locality. According to the East Khasi Hills Police, the on-duty security guard was positioned inside the building and did not notice the assault until morning.

Official sources confirmed that while the incendiary device caused a fire scare, no injuries were reported, and the building sustained no major structural damage.

This latest strike follows back-to-back arson attempts during recent festivities, including attacks on the Directorate of Employment and Craftsmen Training on Keating Road and the state Pollution Control Board. The shifting focus to a central government agency has forced the district administration to significantly step up vigil.

Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem stated that specialized teams are actively scanning local CCTV networks to unmask the perpetrators and identify the scooter's registration details. Meanwhile, intensive night patrolling has been deployed to secure central and state institutions across the city.