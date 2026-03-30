Shivraj Singh Chouhan Accuses Congress of Five 'Maha Paap' Against Assam at Rangia Rally

Chouhan structured his critique of Congress around what he called five historic Maha Paap — great sins — against Assam, each of which he said left lasting damage on the state.

1. The Partition threat: Chouhan alleged that during the time of Partition, there was a proposal to merge Assam with Pakistan — averted only through the determined resistance of Gopinath Bordoloi.

2. The 1962 Chinese aggression: He alleged that then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru left Assam vulnerable during the Chinese aggression, causing panic and disorder, particularly in Tezpur.

3. Illegal infiltration: Chouhan alleged that Congress, driven by vote bank politics, allowed large-scale infiltration that threatened Assam's demographic identity, culture, and ecological heritage — including sensitive zones such as Kaziranga.

4. Denial of recognition to Assam's icons: He criticised the Congress for failing to honour Assam's towering personalities in time, noting that Bordoloi was not accorded timely national recognition, while cultural icon Bhupen Hazarika received his due only recently under the BJP government.

5. Suppression of the Assam Movement: Chouhan alleged that democratic voices — particularly those of students — were crushed through force during the Assam Movement under Congress rule.