Assam Has Undergone Remarkable Transformation, Says Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Guwahati: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said Assam has witnessed a significant transformation over the years, moving from an atmosphere of fear to one of development and opportunity.
Addressing the media in Guwahati, Chouhan recalled his earlier visits to the state and contrasted them with the present situation.
“I have been visiting Assam for many years. During one such visit as a parliamentarian, our committee faced such a tense situation that we were not allowed to travel to several places. Today, the transformation in the state is clearly visible,” he said.
He further highlighted the state’s progress in emerging sectors, stating, “No one could have ever imagined that Assam would emerge as a semiconductor hub... In terms of connectivity, Assam is witnessing significant development.”
The Union Minister also launched a sharp attack on the Congress, alleging that past decisions had adversely affected the state.
“When the Congress was in power, it committed what I consider five major mistakes. During the time of Partition, there was a move to hand over Assam to Pakistan, but it was the late Gopinath Bordoloi who ensured that did not happen,” he added.
Referring to India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Assam faced a crisis in the past and alleged that infiltration had affected the state’s identity.
“When Jawaharlal Nehru was the prime minister, he said that Assam is in crisis, but what can we do... Here, infiltrators became synonymous with terror... they affronted the very identity and dignity of Assam.”
He also maintained that the present scenario reflects a new phase of growth and stability in the state.