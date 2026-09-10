Shock and Grief in Geleki After Mysterious Death of LIC Officer in Agartala

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: A pall of gloom descended on Geleki in Sivasagar district following the mysterious death of Abdul Shafique, a popular youth from the area, who was working in Agartala. Shafique, 47, was employed as an officer with LIC Housing Finance (HFL) in Agartala. He was found dead inside his room after his colleagues failed to contact him when he did not turn up at his office on September 7. After their attempts to contact him proved unsuccessful, some of his colleagues went to his room to check on him. They found him lying motionless on his bed.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, and the incident has caused shock among his family members, friends, colleagues, and well-wishers. Further details regarding the cause of death were not available. Shafique is survived by his mother, a brother, three sisters, his wife, and a 14-year-old son.

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