Shraddhanjali programme for Nipon Boruah, vice president of All Tai Ahom Students’ Union organized Demow Chariali

DEMOW: Nipon Boruah, a resident of Demow Sukapha Nagar, vice president of All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU), Sivasagar District Committee, Adviser Demow ATASU passed away on Friday evening. The ATASU, Demow Regional Committee had organized a shraddhanjali programme in Demow Chariali on Sunday evening. Bijay Gogoi and Sungmung Phukan lit the earthen lamp in front of the photo of Nipon Boruah on Sunday evening. ATASU leaders Jayanta Gogoi and Sumeet Kumar Handique jointly anchored the programme. The family members of Nipon Boruah, local organizations leaders, business association members and ATASU leaders paid tribute to Nipon Boruah. The business establishments of Demow were closed for two hours on Sunday evening as a mark of respect to Nipon Boruah.

Also Read: All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam, Kharahat Primary Committee formed in Kharahat Binudan Kendra

Also Watch: