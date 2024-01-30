All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam, Kharahat Primary Committee formed in Kharahat Binudan Kendra

DEMOW: The All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA), Kharahat Primary Committee was formed in Kharahat Binudan Kendra on Sunday. The AASAA, Kharahat Primary Committee is under AASAA, Demow Regional Committee. In the meeting Rupam Das was selected as president, Sumonta Nayak was selected as vice president, Aatish Nayak was selected as general secretary of the 21-member of the AASAA, Kharahat Primary Committee. Lalit Tanti, president of AASAA, Demow Regional Committee, Jiten Das, assistant secretary along with other AASAA leaders were present in the meeting.

Also Read: NC Hills Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Debolal Gorlosa proves his majority in floor test

Also Watch: