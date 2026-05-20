Four Meritorious Students Felicitated at Khadoichuk LPS by Silabandha Kendra

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The Silabandha Kendra of the LP School Teachers' Association under Naduar education block felicitated four meritorious students in a public felicitation meeting held at Khadoichuk LPS here with Dipak Saikia, President of Silabandha Kendra, in the chair on Tuesday. The students, Rishan Saikia, Diya Sarma, Swapnil Shivam, and Jayanta Poddar, were felicitated with citations, gamosas, and bundles of books.

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