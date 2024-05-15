SI and a lady constable of Gumra police station in Katigorah injured as cattle smuggler attacks

Silchar: The Sub Inspector and a lady constable of Gumra police station in Katigorah were seriously injured as a cattle smuggler along with his family allegedly attacked them with sharp weapons. Both Chandan Patwary, the SI and Karabi Das, the constable were rushed to Silchar Medical College Hospital.

On the other hand, Abdul Wahid Barbhuiyan, alias Pakhi Miyan, the cattle smuggler along with his wife and daughter were finally overpowered and eventually arrested by the police team. The incident happened in the wee hour of Tuesday at the residence of Pakhi Miyan at Natampur in Katigorah’s Bangladesh bordering village. The police team led by Patowary raided the house to pick up Pakhi but the smuggler and his family members in a retaliatory move attacked the police team. His wife and daughter attacked Karabi Das with a sharp dagger leaving her seriously injured. As the SI tried to save his subordinate, he too was attacked by Pakhi Mitan. He sustained severe injury at his head.

Despite repeated attempts by the BSF and police, Pakhi Miyan managed to keep himself away from handcuffs for long time. He earned notoriety for his illegal trade in ferrying cows and buffalos across the border. However Pakhi Miyan along with his wife, daughter and other accomplices were apprehended by the police.

