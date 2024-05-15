All Assam Students’ Union lifts blockade after assurance from Oil India Limited

DIBRUGARH: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) staged a blockade programme at Oil India Limited headquarter office in Duliajan in protest against shifting of OIL offices to other states.

After written assurance from OIL, AASU lifted the blockade. The blockade programme was organized from Monday which started from 2 pm and on Tuesday after the assurance from OIL the blockade programme was lifted at around 3 pm.

“The OIL has decided to shift some of its department viz. Finance, HR and other important department from Duliajan but we have opposed this move. On Monday, in protest against the OIL decission, we have organised a blockade programme but today Oil India authority have given a written assurance to us and after that the blockade was lifted,” said Aboni Kumar Gogoi, president of AASU, Dibrugarh.

He said, “How can we let the main departments of OIL to be shifted to other states. Since our land is the source of our natural gas and oil, how could they choose to relocate the departments?”

