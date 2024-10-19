Sibsagar: District Administration Officials Inspect Rehabilitation Centres

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: A team of senior officials, led by Meenakshi Permey, Additional District Commissioner (Health) and Kankana Saikia, Assistant Commissioner, conducted inspections of two rehabilitation centres in the Sivasagar district namely Sivasagar Rehabilitation Centre and Wishing Rehabilitation Society recently.

The inspection team also included Dr Makhan Kalita, Joint Director of Health Services (i/c); Dr Sadhan Bora, Sub-Divisional Medical & Health Officer, Nazira; and Dr Rajib Panging, Senior Medical & Health Officer.

According to district administration sources, these inspections are part of a district-wide initiative to ensure that all rehabilitation centres in the region are operating in compliance with established guidelines and adhering to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). The objective of the effort is to ensure the quality of care and services provided by the centres to those undergoing rehabilitation.

