Sikkim Police Constable Eksha Hangma Subba Joins MTV Roadies Rebirth Team NewGs

Gangtok: Sikkim Police constable and model Eksha Hangma Limboo, also known as Eksha Hangma Subba, has cleared the auditions for MTV Roadies Season 21, titled Roadies Rebirth. She secured a place in Team NewGs after receiving approval from Gang Leader Abhishek Malhan during the audition episode broadcast on November 14, 2026, on MTV India and JioHotstar.

Eksha Hangma Subba, also known as Eksha Hangma Limboo, hails from Rumbuk in Sikkim's Soreng district. Alongside her modelling career, she serves in the Sikkim Police Department's special Anti-Riot Unit.

During her Roadies Rebirth audition introduction, Eksha spoke about her professional background and her connection to Sikkim.

She said, "I belong to a very small state of India, Sikkim, my name is Eksha Hangma Subba, and as a profession I am a cop. I have been serving my Sikkim Police Department for more than eight years in a special force called Anti-Riots."

According to her audition introduction, she joined the police force at the age of 19 and has completed more than eight years of service. Eksha cleared the Roadies Rebirth audition after receiving approval from YouTuber Abhishek Malhan, popularly known as Fukra Insaan.

Malhan, who serves as a Gang Leader for Team NewGs, approved her selection, securing her place in the team for the upcoming competition.

Team NewGs features Bani J and Baseer Ali as co-leaders alongside Malhan. Eksha will now compete in the main journey tasks as part of the team.

Roadies Rebirth is not Eksha's first appearance in a reality television competition. She previously won Discovery Channel's Reality Ranis of the Jungle in 2024.

In 2021, she also participated in MTV Supermodel of the Year Season 2, where she reached the Top 8.

Beyond reality television and modelling, Eksha made her acting debut in the action film Lakadbaggha. Her selection for Roadies Rebirth adds another reality television competition to her career.

MTV Roadies Season 21, titled Roadies Rebirth, premiered on October 16, 2026. The audition episode featuring Eksha's selection aired on Saturday, November 14, at 7:00 PM IST.

According to the supplied broadcast schedule, the show airs every Friday and Saturday at 7:00 PM IST on MTV India and JioHotstar.

The season features two competing groups: Team NewGs and Team OGs, led by six Gang Leaders.

Team OGs is led by Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia and Nikhil Chinapa. Rannvijay Singha hosts the season.

With her selection confirmed for Team NewGs, Eksha will now move beyond the audition stage and compete in the main journey tasks against the rival team.