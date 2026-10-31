Three Generations in the Wild: Rescued Rhino ‘Ganga’ Becomes a Grandmother at Manas

Baksa: In a historic milestone for wildlife conservation, Manas National Park has welcomed a new greater one-horned rhino calf, officially cementing a three-generation lineage that began with a dramatic rescue over two decades ago.

The newborn was delivered in the wild by Ganga-Ka, a second-generation rhino. This birth elevates her mother, Ganga—a rhino rescued as a stranded infant from the devastating 2004 Brahmaputra floods in Kaziranga National Park—to the status of a proud grandmother. Hand-raised at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) before being translocated to Manas in 2007, Ganga’s transition to grandmother marks the first time a rehabilitated rhino's multi-generational lineage has been tracked in the wild in India.

The announcement was met with widespread celebration, including a social media address by the Assam Chief Minister, who hailed the event as a “green chapter of conservation success.” Wildlife experts are equally thrilled by the breakthrough.

“The fact that the second generation of calves is breeding in the wild is a clear indication of the success of our rhino rehabilitation efforts,” noted Dr. Bhaskar Choudhury, Head Veterinarian for the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), who has monitored Ganga's journey since her rescue.

This multi-generational birth marks a triumphant turnaround for Manas National Park. Poaching and civil unrest in the 1990s had completely wiped out the park's local rhino population, leading UNESCO to temporarily tag it as a World Heritage Site “In Danger”.

Thanks to sustained efforts by the Assam Forest Department, WTI, and IFAW, today, the park boasts a thriving population of over 50 rhinos. Park officials confirmed that the frontline protection staff is keeping a close, 24/7 watch on the healthy newborn and its mother.