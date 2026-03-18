Silchar advocates renew demand for Gauhati High Court Bench in Barak Valley

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: A demand for the establishment of a permanent or circuit bench of the Gauhati High Court in Barak Valley was reiterated by the High Court Bench Demand Implementation Committee at a press conference at Silchar Bar Association premises.

Addressing the media, the convenor of the committee, Advocate Dhruva Kumar Saha, along with others, strongly emphasized that the establishment of a High Court Bench at Silchar has become an urgent necessity to ensure accessible justice for the more than four million people residing in Barak Valley.

Presenting comparative data, the committee members stated that more than 4,378 cases originating from Barak Valley were pending before the Gauhati High Court. They said that this number was considerably higher than the pending caseloads handled by several existing benches of the same High Court.

In light of these figures, the committee questioned why Barak Valley continued to remain deprived of a High Court Bench despite having a significantly larger volume of litigation.

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