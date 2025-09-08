Silchar attack: two held, glock air pistol and ammo recovered

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Cachar police arrested two persons, both residents of Mizoram, and recovered a foreign-made air pistol and ammunition from them.

Cachar SSP Numal Mahatta said that on Saturday one Nilutpal Das of Silchar town had lodged an FIR alleging that on Friday night, two unknown persons, on an X-Pulse bike at Ashram Road near Sunlight Hospital, stopped him and one of them attacked him with an air gun, causing serious injury on his right arm. The FIR stated that when he fell down and shouted for help, they fled. He reported the incident to the National Highway Police outpost.

During thorough investigation, the police team was able to arrest the two culprits involved in the incident. They were identified as David Hmar and Christopher Vanlalpeka, both residents of Aizawl.

The team also recovered one Austria-made Glock air pistol along with a magazine containing 6 rounds, one Apple iPhone, one CO2 gas cell, 16 rounds of pellets, and Rs 20,000 in cash. Apart from these, one Hero Xpulse motorbike was also seized. Mahatta said that a case had been registered under the Arms Act.

