Silchar civic poll scrutiny sparks row over alleged fake certificates, bias in complaint handling

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Amid allegations of fake educational certificates, scrutiny of nomination papers for the upcoming Silchar Municipal Corporation election concluded with all BJP, Congress and independent candidates cleared. Only independent candidate Ranjit Kumar Sau from Ward No. 31 withdrew his nomination.

The major controversy, however, centred on complaints against the educational qualification certificates of several ruling party candidates. Some disgruntled independent candidates, including former BJP members denied party tickets, alleged that election officials refused to accept their written complaints, raising questions over transparency.

Independent candidate Pushpita Goswami of Ward No. 15 filed a complaint against BJP candidate Papali Karmakar. The election officer accepted it and sought an explanation from Karmakar, whose nomination was later accepted after she submitted a written response with lawyers.

Congress candidate Bandita Rai Trivedi of Ward No. 8 also complained against BJP candidate Mohitoshtosh Mondal, alleging discrepancies in his educational qualification certificate and affidavit. Though the complaint was accepted, no explanation was sought. Bandita said she would approach the State Election Commission and, if necessary, the High Court.

In Ward No. 14, independent candidate Samhita Choudhury complained against BJP candidate Pratiksya Deb, alleging discrepancies in her certificate. Samhita said officials refused to accept her complaint, claiming the deadline had passed.

Silchar District Congress president Sajal Acharya alleged that educational documents of several BJP candidates were forged and said the party would submit a complaint to the Cachar Deputy Commissioner on Tuesday.

Also Read: Assam State Election Commission Announces Oct 3 Polls for 42-Ward Silchar Municipal Corporation