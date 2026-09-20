Silchar civic polls: BJP secures two wards unopposed amid Congress pressure allegations

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: The Silchar Municipal Corporation election has witnessed an early boost for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with two of its candidates being elected unopposed ahead of polling scheduled for October 3.

A total of 133 candidates remain in the fray across 40 wards, while BJP nominees Bijendra Prasad Singh and Bhakti Sen Talukder were declared elected unopposed from Wards 9 and 20, respectively, after their opponents withdrew their nominations.

In Ward 9, Congress candidate Amalendu Dey and SUCI candidate Apan Lal Das withdrew from the contest, while in Ward 20, Congress nominee Rupali Das also pulled out, paving the way for the BJP candidates’ unopposed victories. According to election officials, 18 candidates withdrew their nominations before the deadline. Among them were three Congress candidates and six BJP rebels. The district Congress alleged that leaders of the ruling BJP had pressured opposition candidates into withdrawing their nominations.

Rejecting the allegations, district BJP President Rupam Saha said that the Congress was attempting to mislead the public with ‘false propaganda’ as it had no credible issues to challenge the BJP’s development agenda.

Also Read: Assam State Election Commission Announces Oct 3 Polls for 42-Ward Silchar Municipal Corporation