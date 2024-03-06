Assam News

Silchar Development Authority official arrested on charges of taking bribe

Amid all out operation by the State government against the corrupt practices in offices, the sleuths of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption officials arrested an employee of Silchar Development Authority on charges of taking bribe.
Silchar Development Authority official arrested on charges of taking bribe

Silchar: Amid all out operation by the State government against the corrupt practices in offices, the sleuths of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption officials arrested an employee of Silchar Development Authority on charges of taking bribe. The arrested person was identified as Abhijit Kar, a Field Officer of the SDA. The Vigilance department received a complaint that Kar was demanding bribe from a person who had applied for building permission. On Tuesday, the Vigilance officials virtually spread a net and caught Kar while he was taking Rs 15,000 from the complainant inside the SDA office. A source in the Vigilance department said, during search, Rs 38,500 was recovered from the possession of Kar and later another Rs 12,60,890 was seized from his residence.

Also Read; Assam: Senior Congress leader of Dibrugarh District resigns

Also Watch:

Bribe
Silchar Development Authority
Abhijit Kar

Top Headlines

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com