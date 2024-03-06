Silchar Development Authority official arrested on charges of taking bribe

Silchar: Amid all out operation by the State government against the corrupt practices in offices, the sleuths of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption officials arrested an employee of Silchar Development Authority on charges of taking bribe. The arrested person was identified as Abhijit Kar, a Field Officer of the SDA. The Vigilance department received a complaint that Kar was demanding bribe from a person who had applied for building permission. On Tuesday, the Vigilance officials virtually spread a net and caught Kar while he was taking Rs 15,000 from the complainant inside the SDA office. A source in the Vigilance department said, during search, Rs 38,500 was recovered from the possession of Kar and later another Rs 12,60,890 was seized from his residence.

