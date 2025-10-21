Fake doctor arrested in Silchar, 13th such case in Cachar since August

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Silchar police arrested another fake doctor from Ambicapatty, the busiest domestic as well as commercial area of the city. The fake doctor was identified as Bipul Chandra Nath. SSP Cachar Numal Mahatta informed that based on a complaint, they raided a medical chamber named ‘Healthy Unique Life Clinic’ and arrested Nath who had been running this medical unit claiming himself to be an MBBS and specialist in medicine. Interestingly Nath was just a matriculate.

In Cachar district, altogether 13 such fake doctors have been arrested since August.

