A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: The Fourth Foreigners’ Tribunal in Silchar has declared five members of a family from Saidpur, Katigora, to be Indian citizens. However, the tribunal has designated the head of the family, Mohanlal Das, as a ‘Streamline Foreigner.’ The ruling was delivered by Tribunal Judge Ranjan Roy on November 6 following the joint hearing of three cases.

Significantly, the same tribunal had earlier declared all members of this family to be foreigners. Challenging that previous verdict, the family members approached the Gauhati High Court. Following the High Court’s directive for a retrial and re-examination of documents, the tribunal has now recognised five of them as Indian citizens.

The individuals involved are Mohanlal Das, his late wife Pramila Das, and their four children: Pushpabala Das, Sumanbala Das, Sudhan Das alias Sridham Das, and Madhu Das.

Mohanlal Das claimed that he entered India on September 30, 1964. In support of his claim, he submitted a Relief Eligibility Certificate dated February 4, 1966, land deeds from 1967, and electoral rolls from various years starting from 1970. However, the tribunal did not accept the Relief Eligibility Certificate as duly proven. Upon examining other documents and testimonies, the tribunal concluded that he arrived in India after 1966 but before 1970, leading to his designation as a ‘Streamline Foreigner.’

On the other hand, crucial testimony supporting the Indian citizenship claim of Mohanlal Das’s late wife, Pramila Das, was provided by her brother, Dilip Kumar Das. He submitted necessary documents, including the 1966 electoral roll bearing the name of their father, Jamini Kanta Das, alongside his own voter identity card. The tribunal found Dilip Kumar Das’s testimony credible. After scrutinising the documents and evidence, the tribunal opined that Jamini Kanta Das had arrived in India before 1966, thereby accepting Pramila Das’s claim to citizenship. Consequently, their four children—Pushpabala Das, Sumanbala Das, Sudhan Das alias Sridham Das, and Madhu Das—were also declared Indian citizens.