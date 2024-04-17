Silchar: Jawan of 6th AP Battalion killed in road accident

Silchar: In an early morning accident, a jawan of 6th AP Battalion died on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Joy Prakash Goala. Sources said, a speeding vehicle hit the scooty Goala was riding at Kathal point. Locals found him in a pool of blood while the killer vehicle left the place immediately. Police was yet to trace the vehicle while the body of Goala was handed over to his family.

