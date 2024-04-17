‘No children would have joined ULFA if Congress had given jobs’: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

GAURISAGAR: If the Congress government had given jobs without money, no children would have joined ULFA. This was stated by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in an election campaign rally at Jhanji HS school playground on the outskirts of Gaurisagar in Sivasagar district on Tuesday.

Addressing the public CM Sarma strongly criticized Congress candidate of Jorhat HPC Gaurav Gogoi. He said Gaurav does not speak for the people of Assam in Parliament, he speaks for the Gandhi family. Having a voice in Parliament does not make an MP skilled. Action is the only way to demonstrate skill.

At the same time, he denounced the Congress party’s policies, claiming that they are embarrassed to visit the Ram Temple, embarrassed to work on projects in Bartradowa, Sankardev’s birthplace, and scared to remove encroached Xatra land out of concern for losing votes.

Chief Minister, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is campaigning for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Topon Kumar Gogoi in Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency, said many significant changes have been achieved during the BJP tenure, especially under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the government has been working hard to resolve the issues of ULFA, Bodo, and Karbis in Assam. Dr. Sarma’s three-year tenure has brought peace to the state and created an environment where students can study in a movement-free environment. Medical colleges were established in districts. The Chief Minister said that during the three-year tenure of the Assam government, 100,000 youths were given jobs as promised to the people of Assam during the last Assembly elections.

Minister Pijush Hazarika, MP Pallav Lochan Das, MLA Prodip Hazarika, Rupjyoti Kurmi, Kushal Duwari, Binita Saikia Dey, Surabhi Rajkumari and many other BJP and AGP leaders were present.

