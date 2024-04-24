Silchar Lok Sabha Constituency 2024 - Know Your Candidates, Voting Date, Last Election Results

Silchar Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Silchar (SC) Constituency, one of the 14 parliamentary constituencies in the state of Assam, is gearing up for Lok Sabha election this year.

The voting day for the Lok Sabha elections will witness the democratic exercise of voting, as constituents come forward to cast their ballots.

The estimated number of electors during the 2019 Lok Sabha Election in the Silchar Constituency was 10,02,420.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know the Candidates of Silchar Constituency

Individuals who have applied for candidature for the Silchar (SC) constituency, comprises of one nominee each from the BJP, INC, AITC, BMP, BNS and SUCI (C), in addition to two independent candidates.

List of applied candidate names with their respective political party is given below-