Silchar Lok Sabha Constituency 2024 - Know Your Candidates, Voting Date, Last Election Results

Silchar Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Silchar (SC) Constituency, one of the 14 parliamentary constituencies in the state of Assam, is gearing up for Lok Sabha election this year.
The voting day for the Lok Sabha elections will witness the democratic exercise of voting, as constituents come forward to cast their ballots.
The estimated number of electors during the 2019 Lok Sabha Election in the Silchar Constituency was 10,02,420.
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know the Candidates of Silchar Constituency
Individuals who have applied for candidature for the Silchar (SC) constituency, comprises of one nominee each from the BJP, INC, AITC, BMP, BNS and SUCI (C), in addition to two independent candidates.
List of applied candidate names with their respective political party is given below-
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Prominent Candidates of Silchar Constituency
Parimal Suklabaidya: Parimal Suklabaidya, a politician hailing from Assam, is affiliated with the BJP and has held the position of Cabinet Minister with varying responsibilities such as Fisheries, Excise, and Transport since 2016. He's repeatedly been elected as an MLA for the Dholai constituency.
Surya Kanta Sarkar: Surya Kanta Sarkar, an Assam-based politician linked with the INC, contested the Silchar seat in the Assam elections' second phase. Previously aligned with the TMC and an aide to MP Susmita Dev, he has since rejoined the Congress.
Radheshyam Biswas: Radheshyam Biswas, a politician affiliated with the AITC, previously served as an MP for Karimganj. Initially elected in 2014 with the AIUDF, he was defeated by a BJP contender in 2019. In 2024, he's contesting the Silchar Lok Sabha seat under the AITC banner.
Silchar Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting Date and Election Phase
The Silchar Lok Sabha Constituency will cast its votes on 26th April, during the second phase of the 2024 elections.
Silchar Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting Results
The counting and declaration of results of the election outcomes for the Silchar Lok Sabha Constituency are scheduled for 4th June.
Silchar Constituency Lok Sabha Election Result 2019
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rajdeep Roy, representing Bharatiya Janata Party, emerged victorious in the Silchar constituency with a total of 4,99,414 votes.
Sushmita Dev from Indian National Congress was the runner up with a total of 4,17,818 votes.
Here is a list of all the nominated candidates of Silchar Constituency for Lok Sabha Elections 2019-
Silchar Constituency: Last 5 Lok Sabha Election Vote Share:
Winners and Runner Ups for Silchar Constituency Lok Sabha Election of 2019, 2014 and 2009
2019 - Rajdeep Roy emerged victorious for the BJP, with Sushmita Dev of INC, as the runner-up.
2014 - Sushmita Dev emerged victorious for the INC, with Kabindra Purkayastha of BJP, as the runner-up.
2009 - Kabindra Purkayastha emerged victorious for the BJP, with Badruddin Ajmal of AIUDF, as the runner-up.
Silchar Constituency Lok Sabha Election- FAQs
Q. Who is the current Member of Parliament of Silchar Constituency ?
A. Rajdeep Roy of BJP is the current Member of Parliament of Silchar Constituency.
Q. When was the Silchar Lok Sabha constituency officially declared a reserved seat for the Scheduled Caste community ?
A. Marking a historic change, the Silchar Lok Sabha constituency has been reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, a decision made public by the Election Commission of India in March 2024.
This change reflects the constituency’s SC population, which constitutes a significant portion of the electorate.
Q. What is the Silchar polling percentage in Lok Sabha Election 2019 ?
A. The polling percentage for Silchar in Lok Sabha Election 2019 was 79.40 %
ALSO READ: Nagaon Lok Sabha Constituency 2024 - Know Your Candidates, Voting Date, Last Election Results
ALSO WATCH: