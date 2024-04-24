Silchar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Parimal Suklabaidya, BJP’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Shri Parimal Suklabaidya:
A resident of Cachar’s Irongmara, Shri Parimal Suklabaidya, aged 66, is the son of Late Profulla Suklabaidya. He is a candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), contesting for the Silchar (SC) Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election.
Suklabaidya is a Cabinet Minister and holds the position of Member of the Assam Legislative Assembly.
Political Career of Parimal Suklabaidya:
Parimal Suklabaidya, affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), serves as the representative for the 120 Dholai constituency in Assam. Presently, he holds positions as a Cabinet Minister in the Assam government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma, overseeing significant portfolios such as Transport, Fisheries, and Excise.
Having been part of the state cabinet during the tenure of former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Suklabaidya continues in his ministerial role under Sarma's leadership.
Over the years, he has been entrusted with various governmental departments, including Fisheries and Excise since 2016, Public Works Department from 2016 to 2018, Environment and Forests from 2018 to 2022, and Transport since 2022.
Educational Qualifications of Parimal Suklabaidya: He has earned a degree (two-year) in Bachelor of Arts under Gauhati University, in the year 1980.
Criminal Cases of Parimal Suklabaidya: Parimal Suklabaidya has not been convicted of any criminal offense, nor does he have any pending criminal cases against him.
Assets of Parimal Suklabaidya:
Movable Assets: According to the affidavit, Parimal Suklabaidya has reported that his movable assets amount to Rs. 74,66,623.
Immovable Assets: In the affidavit, Parimal Suklabaidya has stated that the value of his immovable assets is Rs. 40,75,000.
Community Engagement and Outreach: Actively involved in social media, Suklabaidya consistently shares updates about his work and projects, demonstrating his dedication to achieving the goals set out in #ModiKiGuarantee for the residents of Silchar. His aim is to elevate Silchar's prominence within Assam.
In addition to his online presence, he recently participated in two key meetings at the Udharbond Mandal BJP Office and Gobindapur Mandal, where the focus was on mutual dedication to public service and aligning the parties’ common goals.
Noteworthy Projects: In 2020, he inaugurated a new Sahitya Manashi Upaban, a project by the Assam Forests and Environment Department, with Hon'ble Minister Shri Ranjit Dutta; enhancing the state’s biodiversity park facilities.