Silchar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Parimal Suklabaidya, BJP’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Shri Parimal Suklabaidya:

A resident of Cachar’s Irongmara, Shri Parimal Suklabaidya, aged 66, is the son of Late Profulla Suklabaidya. He is a candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), contesting for the Silchar (SC) Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election.

Suklabaidya is a Cabinet Minister and holds the position of Member of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

Political Career of Parimal Suklabaidya:

Parimal Suklabaidya, affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), serves as the representative for the 120 Dholai constituency in Assam. Presently, he holds positions as a Cabinet Minister in the Assam government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma, overseeing significant portfolios such as Transport, Fisheries, and Excise.

Having been part of the state cabinet during the tenure of former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Suklabaidya continues in his ministerial role under Sarma's leadership.

Over the years, he has been entrusted with various governmental departments, including Fisheries and Excise since 2016, Public Works Department from 2016 to 2018, Environment and Forests from 2018 to 2022, and Transport since 2022.