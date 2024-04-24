Silchar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Surya Kanta Sarkar, INC’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Shri Surya Kanta Sarkar:
A resident of Silchar’s Sishu Mandir Road, Shri Surya Kanta Sarkar, aged 51, is the son of Late Chandra Kanta Sarkar. He is a candidate of the Indian National Congress (INC), contesting for the Silchar (SC) Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election. Apart from being an active politician, Sarkar is currently occupied with business and share trading.
Political Career of Surya Kanta Sarkar:
Surya Kanta Sarkar, representing the Indian National Congress (INC), is vying for the Silchar Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming 2024 elections. With a history of dedicated service to the Silchar Congress, he has been handpicked by the party leadership to challenge the prominent BJP contender.
Educational Qualifications of Surya Kanta Sarkar: He has earned a degree in Bachelor of Commerce from Guru Charan College, Silchar, under Assam University, in the year 1997.
Criminal Cases of Surya Kanta Sarkar: Surya Kanta Sarkar has not been convicted of any criminal offense, nor does he have any pending criminal cases against him.
Assets of Surya Kanta Sarkar:
Movable Assets: According to the affidavit, Surya Kanta Sarkar has reported that his movable assets amount to Rs. 63,84,376.34/-
Immovable Assets: In the affidavit, Surya Kanta Sarkar has stated that the value of his immovable assets is Rs. 19,00,000.
Sarkar has declared liabilities amounting to Rs. 2,34,285.
