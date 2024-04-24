Silchar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Radheshyam Biswas, AITC’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Shri Radheshyam Biswas:

A resident of Karimganj’s Kamargram, Shri Radheshyam Biswas, aged 70, is the son of Late Bhabeshwar Biswas. He is a candidate of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC/TMC), contesting for the Silchar (SC) Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election. Being a former Member of Parliament, Biswas actively participates in politics and social service.

Political Career of Radheshyam Biswas:

Radheshyam Biswas, a seasoned politician, has made significant contributions to Indian politics. He represented the Karimganj constituency of Assam in the 16th Lok Sabha.

Initially, he was a part of the All India United Democratic Front, under whose banner he emerged victorious in the 2014 Indian general election.

However, the 2019 election saw him face defeat against a BJP candidate. Despite this setback, Biswas continued his political career and is currently a member of the All India Trinamool Congress since 2024.