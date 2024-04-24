Silchar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Radheshyam Biswas, AITC’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Shri Radheshyam Biswas:
A resident of Karimganj’s Kamargram, Shri Radheshyam Biswas, aged 70, is the son of Late Bhabeshwar Biswas. He is a candidate of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC/TMC), contesting for the Silchar (SC) Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election. Being a former Member of Parliament, Biswas actively participates in politics and social service.
Political Career of Radheshyam Biswas:
Radheshyam Biswas, a seasoned politician, has made significant contributions to Indian politics. He represented the Karimganj constituency of Assam in the 16th Lok Sabha.
Initially, he was a part of the All India United Democratic Front, under whose banner he emerged victorious in the 2014 Indian general election.
However, the 2019 election saw him face defeat against a BJP candidate. Despite this setback, Biswas continued his political career and is currently a member of the All India Trinamool Congress since 2024.
Educational Qualifications of Radheshyam Biswas: His highest educational qualification includes the completion of Bachelor of Arts (Part-1), from Karimganj College under Gauhati University, in the year 1973.
Criminal Cases of Radheshyam Biswas: Radheshyam Biswas has not been convicted of any criminal offense, nor does he have any pending criminal cases against him.
Assets of Radheshyam Biswas:
Movable Assets: According to the affidavit, Radheshyam Biswas has reported that his movable assets amount to Rs. 18,77,394.
Immovable Assets: In the affidavit, Radheshyam Biswas has stated that the value of his immovable assets is Rs. 51,90,000.
Community Engagement and Outreach: Apart from his parliamentary duties, Biswas has held several other positions. He served as the Co-operative Chairman and Fisherman Co-operative Chairman three times each.
He also chaired the S.C. Development Board in Karimganj for two terms, wherein he demonstrated his commitment to community service.
