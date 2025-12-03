Silchar: Massive turnout in Masimpur Territorial Army recruitment rally

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: The Territorial Army (TA) Recruitment Rally 2025 at Masimpur Military Station, Silchar, concluded with an unprecedented turnout, marking one of the largest gatherings of youth aspiring to join the 'Citizen's Army' in recent years. Organized by the 119 Infantry Battalion (TA) Assam under the Territorial Army Group (Eastern Command), the rally witnessed thousands of enthusiastic candidates from Assam and the neighbouring North Eastern states.

The Masimpur grounds were abuzz with activity as young aspirants lined up before dawn every day, eager to undergo the stringent screening process. "The enthusiasm was palpable," said an official spokesperson from the organizing unit. "The massive turnout is a clear indicator of the trust and respect the youth of the North East hold for the Indian Army, and their motivation to serve as citizen-soldiers."

Candidates underwent the 1.6-kilometre run, followed by push-ups, chin-ups and balance tests, before proceeding to physical measurements to ensure compliance with required height, weight, and chest criteria. Documentation was meticulously verified to validate eligibility and domicile claims, while a thorough medical examination was carried out for all successful candidates. Only those who passed each stage were shortlisted for the upcoming written examination.

